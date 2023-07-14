Christian Pulisic, widely regarded as the United States' top player, Thursday joined Italian giants AC Milan, spearheading his journey toward the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

AC Milan unveiled a four-year contract with the option for an additional season, signaling a long-term commitment between player and club.

This transfer comes as Pulisic departs Chelsea, where he struggled with injuries and fell short of fulfilling the lofty expectations placed upon him.

Departing with one year remaining on his contract, the 24-year-old midfielder-forward is now poised to become the third American to don the Rossoneri jersey, following in the footsteps of Oguchi Onyewu and Sergino Dest.

As the American-owned club, backed by investment firm RedBird, secured Pulisic's services, reports indicate that Milan paid a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22 million), a mere fraction of the sum Chelsea had splurged to acquire him from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The deal is seen as a calculated gamble by Milan, with the club aiming to revitalize Pulisic's career and harness his immense potential.

Pulisic expressed his delight upon his arrival at Milan's Malpensa airport, addressing the awaiting press.

"I'm very happy to be here. I'm excited. I'm excited to start with this historic club," Pulisic enthused. "It's legendary, and I'm really looking forward to joining and striving for success, aiming to secure silverware."

United States football player Christian Pulisic (L) smiles as he arrives for medical tests, Milan, Italy, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo)

AC Milan boast an illustrious history, crowned European champions on seven occasions.

The team's recent Champions League semifinal defeat to local rivals Inter Milan only heightened their appetite for success, while their last Serie A triumph occurred in 2022, making them a formidable force within Italian football.

Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Pulisic can look back on his time at the club with a sense of accomplishment, having triumphed in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea acknowledged his contributions in a heartfelt statement, highlighting pivotal moments in his career.

With 60 appearances for the United States national team, Pulisic has found the back of the net on 25 occasions.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, he played a vital role in guiding the U.S. squad to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, igniting hopes and dreams for the upcoming 2026 edition, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Pulisic will join Milan's ranks as the second Chelsea player to make the move this transfer window, following Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Furthermore, he will reunite with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori, forging a sense of familiarity within his new surroundings.

Comparatively speaking, Pulisic's Milan adventure is poised to eclipse the underwhelming experiences of Onyewu and Dest at the club.

Onyewu's tenure was marred by a knee injury, suffered during U.S. national team duty, which limited his playing time to a mere 31 minutes in a 2009 Champions League fixture.

Notably, he also found himself embroiled in a training session altercation with the enigmatic Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Dest, on loan from Barcelona last season, made only eight appearances for Milan.

Assuming the revered No. 11 shirt, previously donned by Ibrahimovic, Pulisic aims to make an indelible impact as he takes on the mantle of a new era at AC Milan.

News of his impending transfer was met with great anticipation, as the Gazzetta dello Sport emblazoned his face on the front page, accompanied by a headline that read "Captain America is coming."

The accompanying photomontage portrayed Pulisic adorned in a superhero costume, emphasizing the lofty expectations placed upon him.

While Pulisic has captained the U.S. national team on numerous occasions, it was Tyler Adams who held the armband at the 2022 World Cup.

As Pulisic embarks on this fresh challenge, he seeks to galvanize his career, harnessing his immense potential while igniting the hopes of an entire nation eagerly anticipating the 2026 World Cup on American soil.