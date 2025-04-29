Carlo Ancelotti is preparing for a high-profile exit from Real Madrid, with the 65-year-old Italian set to take the helm of the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to reports from The Athletic, Sky Sports and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti has already informed his Real Madrid players of his imminent departure.

Verbal agreements have reportedly been made, with only the formal signing left to complete the transition.

Ancelotti’s departure from Madrid comes as no surprise after recent setbacks, including a quarter-final exit from the Champions League and a loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Despite being under contract with Real Madrid until 2026, the Italian coach is set to manage the Selecao, starting with international fixtures in June, meaning he will miss the Club World Cup in the U.S., scheduled from June 14 to July 13.

Brazil’s decision to appoint Ancelotti follows a turbulent period for the national team, which saw the dismissal of coach Dorival Junior after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Argentina in March.

Currently sitting fourth in the South American World Cup qualifying table, Brazil are hoping Ancelotti can steer them toward success in the upcoming qualifiers.

Ancelotti, who is regarded as one of the most successful coaches in Madrid’s history, has already made his mark with the club, winning the Champions League twice in his second stint (2021-present) and delivering La Decima during his first spell at Madrid.

With Brazil, he will have the opportunity to work with top stars like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, who played pivotal roles in Madrid's recent triumphs.

As Ancelotti prepares for this new chapter, speculation about his successor at Madrid continues to grow.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, a former Madrid player, is considered the frontrunner to take over. Alonso, who led Leverkusen to a title, is expected to bring fresh energy to the club.

Real Madrid's focus now turns to their upcoming clash with Barcelona on May 11, where they will look to close a four-point gap in La Liga, their only remaining hope for major silverware this season.