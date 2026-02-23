Four football games in Mexico were postponed after violence erupted near Guadalajara, one of the 2026 World Cup host cities, following a Sunday military operation that killed cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."

Oseguera, 60, the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after being wounded in a special forces operation along Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state, the defense ministry said.

Passengers remain stranded at Guadalajara International Airport following flight suspensions and lack of transport in Tlajomulco, Jalisco State, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Mexican league announced on social media that two top-tier matches scheduled for Sunday, Queretaro vs. FC Juarez in the men's league and Chivas vs. America in the women's league, were postponed indefinitely.

Two second-division matches scheduled for Sunday were also called off, local media reported.

Sunday's women's match between Necaxa and Queretaro in Aguascalientes was suspended when players fled the pitch after hearing loud noises outside Estadio Victoria, which media reports described as gunfire.

The match later resumed, with Necaxa winning 2-1.

The Mexico national team is scheduled to face Iceland on Wednesday in a friendly at Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco said the event would begin Monday as scheduled under established security protocols.

The Merida Open women's tennis tournament is also set to start Monday.

After reports of El Mencho's death, suspected cartel members blockaded highways with burning cars and torched businesses in more than half a dozen states. No civilian deaths were reported.

In Jalisco's popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, tourists described plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky from around the bay on social media. Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico, and American Airlines suspended flights in the area.