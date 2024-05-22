The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Tuesday its decision to resume the Brazilian Championship in early June, following a temporary suspension due to devastating floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

The southern state's teams were unable to play amid the heavy rains since late April, which claimed over 160 lives, left nearly 100 people missing, and displaced over 500,000 residents.

The matches of the three Rio Grande do Sul teams had already been suspended until May 27 due to the flood damage, including to stadiums, training centers, and airports. The seventh and eighth rounds of the championship were postponed after that, with the CBF consulting the 20 clubs of the Brasileirão.

Now, the competition is set to resume on June 1, including the teams from Rio Grande do Sul.

Gremio will face Bragantino in Curitiba, in the state of Parana, as their Porto Alegre arena was damaged by the flooding. Internacional and Juventude are set to play away games in the seventh round.

In the eighth round, Internacional will play at Criciuma, outside of Porto Alegre, while Juventude will play in Caxias do Sul in its home state.

A meeting of the technical council of Brazil's top division is set to be held next week to discuss the final details of the championship.