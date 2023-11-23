UEFA, the European football governing body, declared on Wednesday that it imposed a 29,000 euro ($31,582) fine on Celtic for various incidents during their Champions League group stage match against Atletico Madrid on Oct. 25, which included waving Palestinian flags in the stands.

The Scottish club was ordered to pay 17,500 euros for displaying "a provocative message of an offensive nature,” 8,000 euros for their supporters’ blocking of public passageways and 3,500 euros for their lighting of fireworks.

UEFA also fined Spanish side Atletico Madrid 3,000 euros for its fans’ lighting of fireworks, along with issuing a warning over the "improper conduct of the team" in the same match.

The Green Brigade fans group, which was banned by the Scottish club in October from attending its away matches, has remained insistent on showing their support for Palestine by displaying its flag at several matches.

Celtic were also fined 23,400 euros due to lit fireworks in the stands during their first group stage match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following an offensive launched by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The number of people killed in Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 14,532, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, the media office in the besieged enclave said Wednesday.