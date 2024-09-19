Fans of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have renewed their show of solidarity with Palestine, standing against nearly a year of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

They displayed pro-Palestine banners during a Wednesday night UEFA Champions League match in Glasgow against Slovan Bratislava.

"They can oppress you, they can imprison you, but they will never break your spirit. Gaza, Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus. You’ll never walk alone," said the Celtic fans' banners on display at Celtic Park.

They also waved Palestinian flags to show their stance against Israeli attacks on Palestine.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic beat Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in the Champions League matchday one to make an excellent start to Europe's top-tier club contest.

Celtic fans unfurl a pro-Palestinian banner during a UEFA Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Sept. 18, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7.

Over the course of nearly a year, Israeli attacks have killed over 41,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 95,500, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.