Defending champion Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-1 to the Ivory Coast on Thursday.

In the meanwhile, Mali topped Group F and minnows Comoros Islands, Equatorial Guinea and Gambia advanced to the last 16 as the group phase came to a dramatic close.

Algeria went home, bottom of its group in a spectacular fall from grace, as it lost to the Ivorians in a match it had to win to stay in the tournament.

Nicolas Pepe scored a superb solo goal and Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare added the others while Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for Algeria.

Equatorial Guinea was second in the group after edging Sierra Leone 1-0 in Limbe with Pablo Gannet’s 38th-minute goal ensuring its second win of the tournament.

Sierra Leone would have also grabbed a slot in the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers had they drawn but veteran striker Kei Kamara missed a last-minute penalty to scupper its chances.

His effort was saved by Equatorial Guinea’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono, allowing the tiny Comoros Island to go through without kicking a ball.

It was waiting to find out whether it would advance as one of the best third-placed finishers after a shock 3-2 win over Ghana on Tuesday and will play host Cameroon on Monday.

Mali topped Group F after Massadio Haidara’s early goal set it on its way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mauritania in Douala.

Haidara scored the fastest goal of the tournament as he netted after just 92 seconds before Mali added a second via the penalty spot through striker Ibrahima Kone.

Mali plays Equatorial Guinea in the next round.

The Gambia was the runner-up, on goal difference, and Tunisia went through in third place.

Gambia upset the Tunisians with a last-gasp 1-0 win in Limbe thanks to Ablie Jallow’s scorching left-foot shot in the closing stages.

It was another of the tournament’s shock results following Equatorial Guinea beating Algeria Sunday and the Comorians sending heavyweights Ghana packing.

Tunisia, without 10 players isolating after contracting the COVID-19 virus, squandered a penalty and had two players sent off.

The round of 16 kicks off Sunday with Burkina Faso playing Gabon in Limbe and Nigeria up against Tunisia in Garoua.