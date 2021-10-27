Leading Turkish sports daily Fotomaç organized the “Süper Lig Best of the Best” award ceremony for the 2020-21 season at the Turkuvaz Media headquarters in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş club chair Ahmet Nur Çebi, Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın, Sivasspor club head Mecnun Otyakmaz and coach Rıza Çalımbay, as well as Beşiktaş footballers Josef de Souza, Rachid Ghezzal ve Cyle Larin.

Beşiktaş was recognized as the “Club of the Year” for the 2020-21 season while Çebi received the “Club Chairman of the Year” award. Coach Yalçın, in the meantime, was recognized as the “Best Coach of the Year” for leading his side to a domestic double – the Süper Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Main Awards

Club Chairman of the Year: Ahmet Nur Çebi (Beşiktaş)

Club of the Year: Beşiktaş

Coach of the Year: Sergen Yalçın (Beşiktaş)

Turkish footballer of the Year: Taylan Antalyalı (Galatasaray)

Foreign footballer of the Year: Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe)

Defender of the Year: Vitor Hugo (Trabzonspor)

Midfielder of the Year: Josef de Souza (Beşiktaş)

Forward of the of the Year: Cyle Larin (Beşiktaş)