Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain and former striker Neymar while defending champion Bayern Munich will be up against Italy's Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA's draw was held on Monday.

The clash of Lionel Messi and Barca with last year's runner-up PSG is a repeat of their remarkable meeting at the same stage in 2017 when Barca overcame a 4-0 first-leg loss to beat the French club 6-1 in Spain.

Bayern will start as a favorite in its tie but will be wary of Simone Inzaghi's Lazio team who have reached this stage for the first time in 20 years.

"Lazio are an uncomfortable opponent, you saw that in the group," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. "It is always uncomfortable against Italian teams."

Premier League champion Liverpool will play last year's semifinalist RB Leipzig creating a match-up between Germany's most highly rated young coach Julian Nagelsmann with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, the country's number one coach.

Liverpool is unbeaten in its last ten matches against German teams in all European competitions, a run going back to 2002.

Real Madrid faces Serie A club Atalanta while Atletico Madrid will face Chelsea, and Manchester City will take on Borussia Monchengladbach, which is in the last 16 for the first time in the Champions League era.

Italian champion Juventus will face Porto, a game where Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his homeland Portugal.

The two-legged ties will be played from Feb. 16.