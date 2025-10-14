The reigning Champions League winner will kick off the season with a high-profile home opener under UEFA’s new commercial framework for club competitions starting in 2027-28, a strategy designed to boost annual revenue beyond 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) through a global streaming deal.

The initiative is part of a six-year rights agreement, running through 2033, signed with U.S.-based agency Relevent and the European Club Association’s joint venture, UC3, UEFA announced Monday.

Relevent is also in talks with major global streaming platforms – potentially Netflix, Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime – to secure a premium package or “first pick” of matches each week during the Champions League season.

The deal is expected to cover a 17-game season, including the final on a Saturday, to “serve new consumers and viewership trends and expand the competition’s ever-increasing reach,” UC3 and Relevent said in a joint statement.

The deadline for offers is Nov. 18.

The first Tuesday game in September 2027 is set to feature the champion hosting the only match that evening in the 36-team competition. The rest of the opening-week games will be split across Wednesday and Thursday.

“The reigning champions will get their title defense underway in a standalone fixture in front of their home fans,” the statement said.

The tender offer launched Monday also includes four-year deals for the five main media markets in Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Relevent also promises “new approaches to sponsorship,” likely drawing a wider range of buyers to game broadcasts.

The 800-member ECA group, UEFA and Relevent hope to top at least 5 billion euros in total revenue from broadcast, sponsorship and licensing deals for European club competitions each season from 2027-28.

Revenue is at least 4.4 billion euros for each of the three seasons through 2027, which funds almost 2.5 billion euros in prize money shared by the 36 Champions League teams.

The second-tier Europa League pays 565 million euros in total prize money this season, while the third-tier Conference League is worth 285 million euros.

Relevent, co-founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, is UEFA's key commercial partner for the Champions League and the promoter of a planned Villarreal vs. Barcelona game in La Liga on Dec. 20.

The proposed game was called “regrettable” last week by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, but the European football body said it will not oppose La Liga’s plan as an exception.

Netflix’s first major move into football broadcast rights was buying U.S. rights from FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 in Brazil and 2031, expected to be in the U.S., likely co-hosted with Mexico.