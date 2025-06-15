Champions League winner Ousmane Dembele is chasing the "holy grail" of the Ballon d’Or.

The forward’s performances were integral to Paris Saint-Germain’s inaugural triumph in Europe’s premier club competition, but having conquered that challenge, the 28-year-old is looking to emulate his idol and former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi.

"Winning a Ballon d’Or when you’re a footballer is obviously the holy grail on an individual level. It’s something you dream of as a child," Dembele, who said he "hoped to be among 30 nominees," told France Football.

"I’ve had difficult years with injuries, weak performances as well. This season, I think I’ve been consistent, so we’ll see what happens," he said.

"It would be exceptional to have my name on the list and to be one of the favorites is already a great victory, although I hope to win it one day."

For a long time, Dembele was criticized for not fulfilling his potential and his spell in Barcelona was seen as a major disappointment, albeit affected by injury.

However, as he has matured, he has realized that he had to change his lifestyle.

"I was already a professional, but now I am a little more so. Now, even on rest days, I like to go to the training center, recover, work with the physios," he added ahead of PSG’s Club World Cup opener against Atletico Madrid in Pasadena.

"Before, I would go home, play NBA 2K, watch a little TV. I was also younger, it’s normal. But, in the end, you pay dearly, and I saw it – especially in Barcelona," said the French national.

"I arrived there young. I played from 20 to 26 years old, I had a lot of physical problems. I learned a lot. Now I know my body much better and that’s why I get injured less."

Dembele is unlikely to feature in the opening game as he was injured in France’s Nations League semifinal against Spain and is currently training individually.

PSG are favorites to win the game but Atleti will not be concerned by their underdog status.

"We know PSG’s quality; they’ve shown it this year, but we compete against anyone and we’re going to compete," defender Robin Le Normand told reporters.

"It’s part of our heritage and our game. We struggle, but we know how to do it."