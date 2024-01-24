After securing their place in the League Cup final on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his eagerness to clinch silverware in England.

Chelsea, set to face either Fulham or Liverpool in next month's Wembley final, dominated Championship club Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of their semifinal at Stamford Bridge. Middlesbrough had won the first leg 1-0.

The 51-year-old Argentine, formerly in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol, succeeded with Paris Saint-Germain, winning Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, he guided PSG to victories in the French Cup and Trophee des Champions.

Pochettino had come close to success with Spurs twice when they were runners-up in the League Cup (2014-15) and the Champions League (2018-19).

"I'm desperate to win a title here," Pochettino told reporters. "In a year and a half in Paris, we won three trophies, and we want to win one here. I'm desperate to win, of course.

"At some point, it's an amazing achievement. I think it was the objective when we started, with no Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, to build a team from nearly zero.

"The job is done, but now it is about winning the final."

Chelsea is currently ninth in the league after 21 matches. Their next fixture is against Aston Villa in Friday's fourth round of the FA Cup.