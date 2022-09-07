After a below-par start to their seasons, Premier League powerhouse Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel and Bundesliga's RB parted ways with Domenico Tedesco on Sunday.

The Blues fired Tuchel just seven games into the season following a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The London club said in a statement it had "parted company" with the German, who led it to Champions League glory in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown earlier this year.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

The Stamford Bridge club, under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said they had made the change at the "right time."

Chelsea is sixth in the Premier League table after three wins, one draw and two defeats in its opening six matches.

Tuchel is the second Premier League manager to be fired this season – Bournemouth sacking Scott Parker last week.

Leipzig sacks Tedesco

Earlier in the day, Tedesco was fired by Leipzig after a 4-1 home thrashing by Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League group match.

It comes months after he led his side to German Cup success but a dreadful start to its league campaign has yielded five points from five matches in the Bundesliga.

"RB Leipzig has parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect," the club tweeted.

Even before Tuesday's humiliation, there were rumors that Leipzig had lined up former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose.

The Leipzig-born Rose won two Austrian titles with sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

Italy-born Tedesco, 36, only took over last December when Leipzig sacked American Jesse Marsch after a poor run of results.

Tedesco turned the club's fortunes around, guiding it to a Champions League spot, the Europa League semifinals and maiden domestic trophy, beating Freiburg on penalties in the German Cup final.