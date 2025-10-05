Brazilian teenager Estevao scored his first goal for Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, handing the Reds their third straight loss and sending Arsenal to the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over West Ham.

After winning their opening seven games of the season in all competitions, Liverpool have suffered a nightmare week to leave Arne Slot plenty to ponder over the international break.

Injury-hit Chelsea were well worthy of a dramatic 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge to end their three-game winless run in the Premier League.

One-time Liverpool target Moises Caicedo blasted the Blues into a halftime lead with a blistering strike into the top corner in the 14th minute.

Alexander Isak's 125-million-pound ($168 million) move to Liverpool last month broke Caicedo's record as the most expensive Premier League player of all time.

The Swedish striker is yet to score a league goal, but his deft touch teed up Cody Gakpo to equalize just after the hour mark.

However, Chelsea were not to be denied as Estevao slid in at the far post to meet Marc Cucurella's cross deep into stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations from manager Enzo Maresca, who was shown a red card for sprinting down the touchline.

Liverpool now trail Arsenal by one point, while Chelsea edged up to sixth.

Arsenal lose Odegaard

In Mikel Arteta's 300th match in charge, Arsenal proved far too strong for the struggling Hammers to further their ambitions of a first Premier League title for 22 years.

Victory came at a cost for Arsenal as captain Martin Odegaard was forced off injured before halftime for the third time this season.

However, the strength in depth now on offer to Arteta has made light of Arsenal's injury troubles.

"We dominated and fully deserved to win this," said Arteta. "To go top of the table after some big fixtures over the last week and some injuries ... we were able to respond."

Declan Rice, who left West Ham for 105 million pounds in 2023, ended the visitors' resistance by blasting high into the net on the rebound after Alphonse Areola parried Eberechi Eze's drive.

Bukayo Saka made the points safe midway through the second half from the penalty spot on his 200th Arsenal appearance after Jurrien Timber was brought down by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Amorim breather

Manchester United handed Ruben Amorim some relief with a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

The Portuguese had taken just 34 points from his previous 33 Premier League games in charge, but enjoyed a rare convincing win to give him some breathing space over the international break.

"We were a competitive and adult team today," said Amorim. "We need to do this kind of performance away as well – it's our responsibility to play like this."

Before kick-off, Old Trafford fell silent to honor the victims of an attack on a Manchester synagogue this week.

Amorim's bold calls with his team selection paid off as goalkeeper Senne Lammens kept a clean sheet on his debut, while Mason Mount justified his place over Matheus Cunha with the opening goal.

Mount eased the home fans' tension with a fine finish from Bryan Mbeumo's cross in eight minutes.

Benjamin Sesko doubled the Red Devils' advantage with a predatory finish from a long throw-in for his first Old Trafford goal since a 74-million-pound move from RB Leipzig.

There was nearly a twist at the end of the half as Sunderland were initially awarded a penalty, only for VAR to intervene due to insufficient contact by Sesko on Trai Hume.

Tottenham showed their newfound defensive resolve under Thomas Frank to end Leeds' year-long unbeaten league run at Elland Road with a 2-1 victory.

Mohammed Kudus' first goal for Spurs secured all three points after Noah Okafor cancelled out Mathys Tel's opener for the visitors.

"That feeling to get over the line, to get three points, was big," said Frank after his side moved up to third.