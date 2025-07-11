Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will meet on Sunday in a heavyweight final to crown the first-ever champion of FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

The all-European clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey brings together two continental powerhouses with something to prove and everything to win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT in front of a sold-out crowd at the 82,500-seat venue, which has already hosted both semifinals and will also stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

The matchup marks a fitting conclusion to a monthlong tournament that brought clubs from every corner of the globe to the U.S.

For FIFA, the spectacle is more than a title decider – it is the ultimate test of its new global vision for club football.

Parisian flare

On paper, PSG enter the final as the more imposing force.

Fresh off their Champions League triumph earlier this year, Luis Enrique’s side delivered a statement in the semifinal, dismantling Real Madrid 4-0 in one of the tournament’s most complete performances.

Ousmane Dembele returned from injury to spearhead the attack and looked every bit the Ballon d’Or contender, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue flanked him with menace and flair.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele (2nd R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal football match against Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., July 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The French champions have blended youthful energy with tactical discipline throughout the tournament.

Midfielders Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz have dominated possession and dictated tempo, offering a mix of tenacity and creativity.

Their only blemish came in the group stage, where a sluggish display saw them fall to Botafogo.

Since then, PSG has tightened its grip on every match, showcasing a ruthless streak that has made them favorites to lift the trophy.

London firepower

Chelsea, meanwhile, have taken a less dominant but no less determined path to the final. Under head coach Enzo Maresca, the London club has steadily grown in confidence.

A 2-0 semifinal win over Fluminense highlighted their efficiency and tactical maturity.

Joao Pedro, signed earlier this season and formerly of Fluminense, scored both goals in a breakout performance that has complicated Maresca’s selection plans for the final.

With Liam Delap returning from suspension, Maresca faces a tough decision over his forward line.

Pedro’s form makes him difficult to bench, but Delap offers a more direct physical threat against a PSG backline that will be without the suspended Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez.

Lucas Beraldo, just 21, will again partner veteran Marquinhos in central defense, a potential vulnerability that Chelsea’s attack may look to exploit.

In midfield, Chelsea are sweating over the availability of Moises Caicedo, who limped off with an ankle injury late in the semifinal.

His absence would leave a sizable void in the heart of the team and force Maresca to reshuffle against one of Europe’s most cohesive midfield trios.

Cole Palmer will be key to Chelsea’s creativity, with the young playmaker tasked with unlocking PSG’s lines through moments of ingenuity.

At the back, Levi Colwill returns from suspension and is expected to pair with Trevoh Chalobah, while Reece James is pushing for a starting spot after a substitute appearance midweek.

Both clubs have a history of continental battles, including tense Champions League knockout duels in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Chelsea triumphed on away goals in 2014, while PSG won the next two encounters. That shared history adds an edge to a fixture already steeped in stakes and symbolism.

For Chelsea, the final is a chance to cap an impressive turnaround season, which included a top-four Premier League finish and victory in the UEFA Conference League.

For PSG, it is a shot at completing a rare treble and sealing their global credentials with the one major title that has long eluded them.

The setting could hardly be more fitting. MetLife Stadium, a venue known for hosting the NFL’s biggest games and some of the world’s most iconic concerts, is embracing its new identity as a football fortress. Sunday’s final is not just a battle between clubs – it is a showcase of what global football can become.