English Premier League football club Chelsea shared a photo of some of its players wearing traditional robes worn by Muslims in some countries after attending prayers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.
Chelsea’s star players Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech flashed their smiles as they posed for the camera following Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Brothers! pic.twitter.com/ksza5iomIN— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) Feb. 11, 2022
They are in the UAE as part of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The club’s move to embrace the identity of its players was praised by some users on Twitter, as some players had previously faced racism in several incidents.
The United Kingdom had its share of racism in 2019. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba the target of online abuse after missing a penalty in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Wolverhampton in August, prompting Manchester to issue a strong statement condemning the views.
