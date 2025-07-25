Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez expressed regret Wednesday for “any confusion or discomfort” caused by his recent comments, after the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) fined him for making sexist remarks on social media.

In a joint statement, the FMF and Mexico’s top men’s and women’s leagues – Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil – said the 37-year-old striker’s remarks violated gender and diversity policies and amounted to media-based gender violence.

Officials said Hernandez’s posts promoted “sexist stereotypes,” prompting disciplinary action in line with the sport’s equality standards.

The FMF imposed a financial fine and issued a formal warning, stating that more severe sanctions could follow if Hernandez repeats such behavior.

“I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words may have caused; it was never my intention to limit, hurt or divide,” Hernandez wrote on social media Thursday.

“I am listening, reflecting, and committed to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially on such sensitive issues. I believe that change begins with oneself.

“I will take this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself, based on honesty, love for my family, my values, and love for all of you.”

Hernandez posted videos over the weekend in which he called on women to “let themselves be guided by a man” and accused women of “eradicating masculinity.”

Mexico’s all-time leading scorer also claimed society had become “hypersensitive” and questioned feminist views on domestic roles.

The remarks were widely criticized as sexist and out of touch with contemporary society, prompting condemnation from fans and public figures, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Hernandez rejoined boyhood club Guadalajara last year after playing for several top European teams, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and West Ham United.