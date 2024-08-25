Christoph Daum, a prominent German football figure known for his coaching career, has died at 70 after a long battle with cancer, his family has announced.

Daum's family said he had died on Saturday "peacefully surrounded by his family."

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2022, Daum initially withdrew from public life but later returned to the spotlight.

"Cancer chose the wrong body," Daum had said in interviews and talk shows, using his fighting spirit to inspire others.

Daum was a Bundesliga title winner with VfB Stuttgart and coached nine different clubs, including Türkiye's Fenerbahçe over 30 years, winning 10 titles.

He was lined up to take over the German national team until his career was rocked in 2000 by the eventual admission that he had taken cocaine, leading to his dismissal by Bayer Leverkusen.

Throughout his eventful life, he often emphasized the message: "You can fall. It's not important how often you fall. You just have to keep getting up."

Türkiye career

Daum had a significant impact on Turkish football during his career. He first came to Türkiye in 1994 to manage Beşiktaş, where he won the Turkish Cup and the Super Cup in his first season. Daum's initial success with Beşiktaş established his reputation as a skilled and charismatic coach. He left the club in 1996.

Daum returned to Türkiye in 2001 to manage another major club, Fenerbahçe. During his first stint with Fenerbahçe, he led the team to two Süper Lig titles in 2004 and 2005, making the club one of the dominant forces in Turkish football. However, his failure to secure the league title in 2006 led to his departure.

He briefly returned to manage 1. FC Köln in Germany but was soon back in Türkiye for a third stint, again with Fenerbahçe in 2009. Despite a strong start, his second tenure ended in disappointment after losing the league title on the final day of the season in 2010, leading to his resignation.

In his last adventure in the country, Daum managed Bursaspor during the 2013-14 season. Although the green-and-whites signed a two-year contract with the German coach, they parted ways before the end of the first year due to poor performance.

Throughout his career in Türkiye, Daum was known for his passionate and emotional style, often creating a deep connection with fans. Despite the ups and downs, his influence on Turkish football is remembered as one of determination and ambition.