Pep Guardiola, known for his tactical brilliance, now faces a turning point – after a humbling 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday that extended Manchester City’s winless streak to seven matches, a stark contrast to the once-unbeatable side he built.

For the first time in his tenure, Guardiola faces his longest stretch of poor results.

But as he stood in the Anfield tunnel, emotional yet defiant, the City manager made it clear: it's time to reset.

"We start from here,” he said, referring to the team's bleak run. “We are not used to this. Many things are happening, and the teams are good. We can't handle it right now, and I need to find a solution to stabilize us."

Guardiola’s words hinted at both frustration and determination, but also uncertainty.

As City gears up for Wednesday's crucial home match against Nottingham Forest, questions loom: Is he talking about adding new signings in January to fix the injury-hit and fatigued squad? Or is Guardiola referencing the potential fragility of his own position, especially if City’s struggles continue?

Guardiola’s response to Anfield’s taunts, holding up six fingers as a reminder of his six Premier League titles, was a subtle declaration that he’s not ready to give up just yet.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures toward Liverpool fans during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, Liverpool, U.K., Dec. 1, 2024. (EPA Photo)

But with City 11 points behind Liverpool, a seventh title seems out of reach this season.

Despite the setbacks, Guardiola remains hopeful, drawing some confidence from recent training sessions and the return of key players like Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Jack Grealish, and Jeremy Doku.

There was also some fight shown in the second half at Anfield, though Liverpool seemed content to counterattack and never truly felt threatened.

"Call me delusional," Guardiola said, "but I feel we’ll rebuild our confidence and start winning again."

The upcoming match against Forest, however, could make or break that optimism.

Forest, who have already handed Liverpool their only loss this season, present a challenge, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is no stranger to upsetting City, having done so with Wolves.

"Let's not forget City are the champions," Espirito Santo said. "It’s going to be tough, but we’ll take lessons from others who have done well against them."

Guardiola’s tactical changes could be pivotal.

Grealish might shift to a more central role, potentially as a No. 10, while Kevin De Bruyne could be primed for his first start since September.

Midfield remains the primary concern, with Rodri and Mateo Kovacic’s absence leaving a significant gap.

With City’s struggles clear, all eyes are on Wednesday’s clash.

A victory could reinvigorate the team and restore some belief, especially if Liverpool falter at Newcastle and Arsenal drop points to Manchester United.

But on current form, the task seems daunting.

As pundit Jamie Carragher put it, "I think it's almost a mini-crisis at Manchester City. City may have a fight on their hands for a top-four finish."