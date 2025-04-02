Erling Haaland will be sidelined for up to seven weeks with an ankle injury, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Norwegian, who has scored 30 goals this season, limped off during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

City announced Monday that Haaland would consult a specialist but is expected to return later this season, including for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Guardiola provided an update ahead of City’s Premier League match against struggling Leicester at Etihad Stadium.

Need for adjustment

“The doctors told me between five and seven weeks,” Guardiola said. “So hopefully by the end of the season and for the FIFA Club World Cup, he will be ready.

“Sometimes there are years where these kinds of things happen. It’s happened all season.”

Premier League champion City has been hit hard by injuries this season, most notably losing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for a significant portion of the campaign.

Guardiola acknowledged City does not have another player with Haaland’s attributes but said they must adapt as they chase a Champions League spot.

City is currently fifth in the Premier League, a position likely to secure a place in Europe’s top club competition due to strong performances by English clubs in Europe.

With nine league matches remaining and an FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest in late April, City faces a crucial stretch.

A seven-week absence would sideline Haaland for much of the Premier League run-in. The FA Cup final is set for May 17 – one day shy of seven weeks after he sustained the injury.

City’s final league game is at Fulham on May 25, while their first Club World Cup match in the United States is scheduled for June 18.

Guardiola said his squad would need to adjust in the absence of their prolific striker, who has delivered a remarkable scoring record since arriving in England in 2022.

Solutions without Haaland

“We need players with different qualities, and we have to bring more players closer to the box,” Guardiola said.

“Erling’s numbers have been exceptional again. He is an incredible threat with long balls and his goal-scoring instinct, but we have to adjust.

“We will find solutions with the players we have, using their different skills and qualities.”

UCL not a concern

Guardiola downplayed concerns about securing a Champions League spot.

“We have had much tougher challenges than this,” he said. “When you have to win 16 or 17 games to win the Premier League, don’t tell me that’s not tough.

“In the past, except for my first season and the year Liverpool was extremely strong, we were always fighting for the title.

“This is the first time, along with my first season here, that we have to fight to qualify for the Champions League.

“We have nine games left, and we know what we have to do.”