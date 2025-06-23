As FIFA rolled out its most ambitious reinvention yet – a monthlong Club World Cup in the U.S. – it promised big crowds, global stars, and a taste of the beautiful game ahead of the 2026 Men's World Cup.

What it got instead, in places like Orlando and Atlanta, were echoes.

Tuesday night at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando was supposed to be a celebration of global football. Instead, it turned into a cautionary tale.

As Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa faced South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, swaths of yellow seats spelling “ORLANDO” went almost entirely unobstructed.

FIFA initially declined to publish the official attendance, but several days later reported 3,412. Eyewitness estimates put it closer to 1,000.

“It’s like playing football during lockdown,” one fan posted on social media.

Even with ticket prices slashed to $23 and a stadium seating just 25,500 – one of the smallest tournament venues – the turnout barely registered. A thunderstorm delayed kickoff by over an hour, possibly discouraging late arrivals.

But realistically, the matchup itself was a hard sell for a local crowd more familiar with American football than CAF Champions League narratives.

Miami bubble

Meanwhile, the tournament’s pulse could be heard loud and clear in Miami.

Inter Miami’s opener against Egyptian giant Al Ahly drew nearly 61,000 to Hard Rock Stadium – a number that might look even more impressive when you consider the ticket prices once floated at $349 during presales.

Every game in Miami since has drawn more than 55,000. Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, a clash of continental champions, saw a near-capacity 63,587 fans.

Boca supporters dominated the energy, creating what Bayern striker Harry Kane described as a “hostile” atmosphere.

And while the Florida Panthers were battling for the Stanley Cup nearby, Boca and Real Madrid fans queued under a blazing sun for hours, eager to soak in the spectacle.

L.A. lights, Atlanta lows

The week’s biggest number came from Los Angeles, where 80,619 turned out to watch Paris Saint-Germain face Atletico Madrid at the iconic Rose Bowl – the highest crowd of the opening week and one of the largest ever for a Club World Cup match.

But it hasn’t all been glitter and flash.

Chelsea, a club with global pull, could only draw 22,000 to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a midweek game against LAFC – barely filling a third of the 71,000-seat venue.

Even Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami couldn’t pack the house for their second game in the same stadium, managing 31,783 fans.

“The environment was a bit strange... the stadium was almost empty,” Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca admitted.

Mixed numbers, Murky takeaways

Through the first eight matches, FIFA reported more than 340,000 in attendance and 1.5 million tickets sold overall.

Ten of the first 24 matches cleared 40,000 attendees.

The average sits around 36,000 – respectable, but still short of the Champions League’s 46,000 average.

The Champions League final this year drew 64,327. England’s FA Cup final had 84,163 fans.

The biggest game of FIFA’s tournament so far – PSG vs. Atletico – was only slightly behind, signaling potential if marquee matches are marketed effectively.

Still, these mixed results raise red flags for Infantino’s grand vision.

The Club World Cup is meant to be the crown jewel of global club competition. Infantino has called it “the undisputed pinnacle of global club football.” But Tuesday’s ghost game in Orlando – and the swathes of empty seats across several fixtures – suggest the crown may still need polishing.

World Cup warm-up?

The Club World Cup is more than a competition – it’s a trial balloon for 2026.

As FIFA prepares to host the Men’s World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, it’s counting on surging fan interest and booming ticket sales to justify its American bet.

The Club World Cup serves as a litmus test: will American fans embrace a new global football tradition?

According to FIFA, international ticket demand has come mainly from Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

European fans appear less eager to travel. That’s not surprising, but it puts pressure on local markets to fill seats, especially for mid-level games.

And that’s where the challenge lies. For every blockbuster in Miami or Los Angeles, there's been a ghost game in Orlando or a patchy crowd in Atlanta.

Optics matter

In football, numbers count – but optics matter more. Sparse crowds for high-level games don’t just impact atmosphere.

They threaten the credibility of the tournament itself, especially as FIFA tries to pitch it as a staple of the global sports calendar.

The question is no longer whether the Club World Cup can deliver big nights – it already has. It’s whether it can deliver them consistently, across cities, across matchups, and across cultures.

For now, FIFA will hope the low points fade into the background, and the sound of 80,000 fans in L.A. or 60,000 in Miami becomes the soundtrack of a tournament still finding its voice.