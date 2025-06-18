Sweltering heat and stifling humidity at the Club World Cup are raising concerns among players, coaches and fans, prompting calls for additional cooling breaks and potential changes to match schedules.

Weekend kickoff temperatures in Pasadena climbed to nearly 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), turning the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid match into a test of endurance as the midday sun beat down on the exposed pitch at the Rose Bowl.

“It was terribly hot,” Atletico’s Marcos Llorente said. “My toes were sore, my nails were hurting... it was incredible.”

Fans also voiced concerns.

Attendees at the Rose Bowl reported long lines under intense heat, limited shaded areas and restrictions on bringing in water, with some spectators leaving at halftime due to dehydration and fear of fainting.

Similar mid-afternoon kickoff times are planned for upcoming matches, further stoking safety concerns for both supporters and players.

Monday’s match in Pasadena was not an isolated incident. Cities like Miami and Los Angeles are experiencing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), often exceeding the 32 degrees Celsius heat-stress threshold that triggers health warnings from player unions.

Tuesday’s game between Real Madrid and Al Hilal is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time, with temperatures expected to hit 32 degrees Celsius and humidity forecast to hover around 70%.

The world players' union FIFPRO has urged FIFA to consider revising the tournament schedule if conditions warrant it.

“FIFPRO has consistently advocated for comprehensive heat protection measures, including mandatory cooling breaks, adjustments to kickoff times to avoid the most intense heat, and the postponement of matches when conditions pose a serious health risk to players,” the union said in a statement.

“With tournaments like the Club World Cup featuring dense match schedules and hot climates in cities such as Orlando and Miami, extreme heat is becoming an increasingly important health and safety issue in professional football. FIFPRO will closely monitor the situation in the coming weeks, prioritizing player welfare over other considerations.”

Current FIFA rules permit one mandatory cooling break per half.

England coach Thomas Tuchel, attending the tournament as part of his preparation for the 2026 World Cup in North America, warned that the schedule could amount to "suffering," with players forced to compete in grueling midday heat.

The weather conditions add to growing criticism of the expanded 32-team format. FIFPRO and England’s Professional Footballers’ Association have launched legal action in Brussels, alleging FIFA overstepped by creating an unsustainable four-week calendar that risks player burnout.

Critics argue that the combination of additional fixtures and intense heat could place excessive strain on players’ health.

FIFA maintains that the extended summer tournament fits within the broader international match calendar and that existing heat protocols are sufficient.