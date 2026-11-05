Como made Champions League history Wednesday, crushing Lens 9-1 to equal the competition's largest-ever winning margin.

The Italian side equaled the eight-goal margins recorded by Liverpool and Real Madrid, who each secured 8-0 home victories over Beşiktaş and Malmo, respectively.

Como also became the first team since 1971 to score nine goals away from home in the European Cup and only the second side after Bayern Munich to reach that mark in a Champions League match.

The emphatic victory, their third in four matches, lifted Como to fourth place in the standings with nine points and extended an impressive debut campaign in which they have already scored 19 goals.

"It's an incredible night," Como captain Lucas Da Cunha said.

"We started with a lot of desire. We wanted to take the three points, like we always do, and this evening we were able to do that.

"It's a crazy night and a crazy result, but we can't get ahead of ourselves."

Como led 3-0 at halftime, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring twice, before adding five more goals in a 22-minute spell after the break.

Douvikas completed his hat trick during that surge, while Ruben Aguilar pulled one back for Lens before Matteo Papaccioli rounded off the rout in stoppage time.

Como's first Champions League campaign has already been a resounding success, featuring impressive 4-1 victories over both RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

Their tally of 19 goals equals Queens Park Rangers' 1976 record for the most goals scored by a club in its first four matches in major European competition.

Cesc Fabregas' side will next face AEK Athens and Real Betis before ending the league phase with tougher tests against Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Humiliation

Lens, 33rd in the standings with three points, suffered the heaviest Champions League defeat by a French club.

The scoreboard showing the score from 1 to 9 after the UEFA Champions League league phase match between RC Lens and Como 1907, Lens, France, Nov. 4, 2026. (EPA Photo)

They also became the first team from one of Europe's top five leagues to concede nine goals at home in European competition.

"The only word that comes to mind is a feeling of humiliation," Lens coach Yannick Cahuzac told Canal+.

"We were dominated in every aspect of the game. It's hard to explain.

"To concede a score like that, it goes beyond the game plan."