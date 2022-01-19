Minnow Comoros sent four-time champion Ghana packing from the Africa Cup of Nations in a stunning upset, while Morocco and Senegal both topped their respective groups despite being held on Tuesday.

Just two days after Equatorial Guinea shook up the tournament by beating defending champions Algeria, equally tiny Comoros humiliated Ghana with a 3-2 win in its Group C clash in Garoua in one of the competition’s biggest surprises so far.

The small Indian Ocean island archipelago is making its Cup of Nations debut and registered not only their first goal of the tournament but their first win in a stunning result.

It might even sneak into the last 16 as one of the best four third-placed finishers after condemning Ghana to last place but will have to wait for the outcome of the last group games on Wednesday and Thursday.

El Fardou Ben Mohamed scored Comoros’ first ever goal at the continental finals before Ahmed Mogni added a second just past the hour-mark.

Ghana had captain Dede Ayew sent off early in the match, but goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku leveled the tie as they fought back, only for Comoros' Mogni to grab a winner with five minutes remaining.

Morocco won the group after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 against an understrength Gabon, who had eight players out with COVID-19 infections and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent back to his club in England for further medical tests after the detection of post-virus cardiac lesions.

Gabon will be hoping he is cleared to return for Sunday’s opening match of the round of 16 where it will take on Burkina Faso in Limbe.

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L) vies for the ball with Malawi forward Gabadinho Mhango (R) in an Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match against Malawi, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Unconvincing

Senegal finished top of Group B earlier Tuesday, ahead of Guinea, but it was after yet another unconvincing performance despite the return from the COVID-19 quarantine of captain Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It was fortunate not to concede a penalty in a 0-0 draw with unfancied Malawi on Tuesday and have still only scored one goal – a stoppage-time penalty by Sadio Mane – after three games.

Malawi was left fuming when Cameroon referee Blaise Ngwa canceled a late penalty he initially awarded them in Bafoussam after Gomezgani Chirwa was brought down in the box by defender Bouna Sarr.

The decision was overturned on review, but Senegal can regard itself as fortunate as there was both a pull of the shirt and contact.

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera had offered each of those who played against Senegal a payment of 1 million Kwacha ($1,223) if the team advanced to the second round, which it looks almost certain to do despite finishing third in the group.

Guinea came second – on a head-to-head count-back against Malawi – despite losing 2-1 to Zimbabwe, who had already been eliminated.

Naby Keita pulled one back for Guinea after Zimbabwe had led 2-0 at half-time In Yaounde but was booked late in the game and will be suspended from the second-round clash next week.

On Wednesday, Group D is concluded with Nigeria already having taken top place. It plays Guinea Bissau in Garoua while Egypt will be looking for a much-improved performance against Sudan to take second place.