CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body, announced on Tuesday that teams competing in next month's Copa America will be granted an extra substitution in cases of concussion or suspected head trauma.

This rule modification will extend to all other tournaments organized by CONMEBOL after the Copa America's kickoff on June 20, with the tournament concluding on July 14 in the United States.

"In addition to the five changes per team authorized by the regulations, a potential sixth will be added to take care of the health of the players," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"This is an extra substitution in the event of a suspected head injury or concussion. To do so, the main referee or the fourth official must be informed, and a pink card will be used."

Several head injury charities have called for the use of concussion substitutions in football, with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) enshrining them in football's laws in March but leaving it open to organizers of individual competitions to implement.