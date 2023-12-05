Copa America 2024 is set to captivate fourteen U.S. cities next summer, with the championship clash scheduled for July 14 in Miami Gardens, Florida, following thrilling semifinals in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The governing bodies of South America, North and Central America and the Caribbean announced the cities on Monday, completing the lineup for the 16-team tournament.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for July 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston, July 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and July 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The semifinals will take place at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 9 and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on the following day. The third-place game is set for Charlotte on July 13, just ahead of the final.

The draw is slated for Thursday in Miami.

Last month, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF announced that the opening game on June 20 would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while South Florida's Hard Rock Stadium secured the final.

The additional sites revealed on Monday include SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida; Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas; and two facilities in the Kansas City metro area: Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri and the smaller Children's Mercy Park on the Kansas side of the border.

Copa America is expanding in 2024, featuring six teams from North America alongside the usual 10 nations from South America competing for the continental championship. The format mirrors the Copa America Centenario in 2016, the only previous time the tournament was held outside of South America.

For the 2024 edition, the CONMEBOL regulars will be joined by six CONCACAF qualifiers: the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, and Panama, along with the winners of the March 23 playoff games between Costa Rica and Honduras, and between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Two group-stage games are scheduled for each venue, including MetLife Stadium (June 25 and 27); Hard Rock Stadium (June 23 and 29); Exploria Stadium (June 29 and July 1); Mercedes-Benz Stadium (the June 20 opener and June 27); AT&T Stadium (June 21 and 23); NRG Stadium (June 22 and 24); Q2 Stadium (June 20 and July 2); State Farm Stadium (June 28 and 30); Allegiant Stadium (June 26 and 28); SoFi Stadium (June 24 and 26); and Levi's Stadium (June 22 and July 2).

Additionally, two group-stage games are set for the Kansas City area: June 25 at Children's Mercy Park and July 1 at Arrowhead Stadium.