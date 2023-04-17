Authenticating information from Saudi Arabia, particularly about financial offers, can be challenging.

However, historical precedence exists, attesting that the oil-rich nation can materialize its propositions with celerity.

The most recent unverified speculations circulating the country indicate that Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's club, are reportedly proffering an enticing proposal to hire Zinedine Zidane as their coach.

As per reports in Saudi media, the offer amounts to 120 million euros ($131.89 million) throughout two seasons or rather 60 million euros per year.

According to Marca, Aas of now, there has been no communication from Zidane's camp concerning the offer, which has generated a flurry of discussions.

The crucial inquiry pertains to whether Zidane would contemplate relinquishing his association with European football for a lower-level league, mainly when he enjoys staying in Spain's capital, Madrid.

Following Rudi Garcia's dismissal, Al Nassr appointed Dinko Jelicic as their caretaker coach.

However, it has been reported that the club intends to reunite Ronaldo and Zidane.

Garcia's sacking was due to the team's poor performance and chaos within the dressing room.

Al Nassr are currently placed second in the league, with 23 games out of 30, three points behind Al Ittihad.

Despite having a player of Ronaldo's caliber, the club's play has not been convincing.

Therefore, they aspire to secure the services of a top coach to steer them to greater heights.