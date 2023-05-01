Mesut Özil, the Turkish German retired footballer, and his wife Amine Gülşe, a former Miss Türkiye of high acclaim, have taken to social media to express their boundless affection for one another.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have two daughters, Eda and Ela.

On April 30, Özil celebrated Gülşe's 30th birthday by posting several photos of them together on his Instagram account.

In the caption, he expressed his deep love for her and wished her all the best.

"Happy birthday to my everything. May God grant you everything according to your heart. Health and peace are most important ... I'm glad you're here; I'm glad you exist. I love you with all my heart," he said.

In response, Gülşe shared a message on her Instagram account, thanking everyone and congratulating her on her birthday.

She also included a heart emoji to show her appreciation for the love she received.

Gülşe has been spending all her time with her rapidly growing eldest daughter, Eda.

She explained that she wants to experience these moments with her daughter and has taken a break from commitments to devote her attention to Eda.

However, she hinted that she had been busy of late, and promised a surprise.

The couple has also been open about their trust and love for each other.

Gülşe said she loves Mesut and trusts him completely, adding that he would never deceive her.

She also believed marriage is sacred and should be treated with utmost respect.