Emirati's Shabab Al Ahli Tuesday seemed poised for victory with a 2-1 lead and only a scant two minutes left on the clock.

The tension was palpable as hopes soared, only to be dashed by an electrifying surge of three late goals that turned the tide in favor of the hosts.

Saudi Arabia is now set to flaunt its prowess with four representatives in the forthcoming tournament, ready to battle it out as the group stage roars to life come September.

And as the dust settles, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Fayha have already staked their AFC Champions League claim, making it a Saudi showcase.

The clash saw more than just the triumph of the hosts; it marked a thrilling comeback and the season's maiden victory for Al-Nassr, a team that had weathered the storm of two early domestic league losses.

The pressure was weighing on the shoulders of their new helmsman, Luis Castro.

A string of defeats and a missed ticket to the Champions League would have been a bitter blow.

However, the Portuguese gaffer can now bask in the brilliance of a nail-biting finish.

Anderson Talisca's initial fireworks gave Al-Nassr the early lead, setting the stage for a battle that would send shockwaves through the stadium.

Enter Yahya Al-Ghassani, who seized the moment not once, but twice, flanking halftime with his heroics and thrusting the Dubai side ahead.

And then, just as the crowd dared to catch their breath, the heavens opened up with a torrent of goals.

Sultan Al-Ghannam etched his name in the history books with a late header, while Talisca and the ever-electric Marcelo Brozovic took the game by the reins, sealing a victory that had seemed as elusive as a desert mirage.

The spotlight, however, might have shone on a different narrative altogether, had destiny taken a different turn.

The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time laureate of the UEFA Champions League, made his case for not one, but two penalties as the first half drew to a close.

A collective nod of agreement rippled through the crowd, echoing his assertion.

A controversial twist that could have been, but the referee's whistle stayed silent, and the suspense hung heavy.

Brozovic's artistry floated the ball from a left-side corner, a tantalizing invitation that Talisca rose to with a powerful header, piercing the net's upper echelons.

A symphony of precision that sent the goalkeeper on a fruitless quest, igniting the flame of competition.

As the minutes ticked away, the game unfurled with relentless energy.

Momentum swayed, like a pendulum caught in the wind.

Munas Dabbur's flair ignited the spark that led to Al-Ghassani's equalizer, a pocket of jubilation for the Emirati ensemble.

Ronaldo's audacious attempts and impassioned pleas for justice painted a vivid first-half canvas, tantalizingly close to rewriting the script.

The cries for penalties hung like suspended anticipation.

The second act ushered in a twist that Al-Nassr had not bargained for—the visitors surged ahead.

Al-Ghassani played the magician, a mesmerizing dance down the left flank followed by a delicate chip that found its mark, leaving the goalkeeper stranded.

Coach Luis Castro's attacking arsenal shone, but vulnerabilities at the back hinted at a tale of two halves.

Tension mounted as the clock ticked on.

Ghislane Konan's thunderous shot kissed the post, an almost poetic representation of the Saudi champions' struggle.

Yet, Al-Ghannam emerged from the shadows, heading a looping cross that found its destiny in the back of the net.

As the anticipation mounts for the draw in Kuala Lumpur, Al-Nassr stand tall, a phoenix rising from the ashes.