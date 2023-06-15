Croatia's Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric delivered a stunning performance in extra time, propelling the Vatreni to a 4-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League semifinal on Wednesday.

The win not only secured their place in the final but also highlighted Croatia's expertise in handling the pressure of extra time.

Following their impressive run to the World Cup semifinals last year, Zlatko Dalic's side again showed why they are considered extra-time specialists.

After a goalless first half, the match burst into life when Donyell Malen put the Dutch ahead.

However, Croatia quickly turned the tide, with Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic finding the net in the second half.

Just when it seemed victory was within their grasp, Noa Lang scored a dramatic equalizer in the 96th minute, forcing the game into extra time.

Undeterred, Petkovic showcased his brilliance by evading Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong and unleashing a powerful strike from outside the box, reclaiming the lead for Croatia just eight minutes into extra time.

With the tension rising, Modric sealed the victory with a calmly taken penalty.

The Croatian team's triumph not only brings them closer to their first-ever Nations League trophy but also offers a chance for their elder statesmen, including the iconic Real Madrid midfielder Modric, to savor international glory.

Speaking after the match, Coach Zlatko Dalic expressed his joy, saying: "It's a victory for the Croatian people. We defeated the Netherlands in front of their home fans, and Croatia has added another medal to its collection. It's impossible, unreal, but she deserves it." Dalic also praised the team's resilience, noting that their unwavering dedication to their country was the driving force behind their success. "This is one of our greatest victories. To win 4-2 on their home ground, especially after conceding in the 96th minute, surely this is a victory that will be remembered throughout history."

Croatia's impressive performance extends their remarkable streak, having suffered only one defeat in their last 16 matches against World Cup winners Argentina.

Their victory also shattered the Netherlands' aspirations of claiming their first major title since the 1988 European Championship.

Ronald Koeman's side, finishing as runners-up in the inaugural Nations League in 2019, faced another heartbreaking defeat on home soil.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his disappointment, saying: "We fought like lions, but unfortunately, it was just not good enough today. It isn't very pleasant. We knew it would not be easy, but we actually did quite well. We conceded two penalties, and we have to be better there. It's hard to find the words right now."

The match witnessed the inclusion of exciting young talents in both teams.

Koeman deployed Malen on the right flank and introduced Xavi Simons, a promising youngster, for his fourth appearance with the Netherlands on the left.

The trio and Cody Gakpo orchestrated the opening goal in a well-executed team move that breathed life into the game after a sluggish start.

Croatia, however, displayed their resilience in the second half, with Kramaric delivering a precise strike from the left, narrowly missing the far post.

Their perseverance paid off as Modric, the 37-year-old veteran with 165 caps to his name, cleverly dispossessed Gakpo inside the box, resulting in a penalty.

Kramaric confidently converted the spot kick, leveling the score and igniting celebrations among the Croatian fans.

The jubilation continued when Luka Ivanusec provided a superb cross for Mario Pasalic, who stabbed the ball home from close range in the 73rd minute.

Despite the setback, the Netherlands fought valiantly, and Lang capitalized on a loose ball to restore parity.

However, Croatia, renowned for their prowess in extended matches, remained unfazed.

Petkovic's strike, finding the net at the near post, proved decisive, leaving the Dutch side little time to respond.

As the tension escalated, Tyrell Malacia's foul on Petkovic inside the box resulted in a penalty, which Modric calmly converted to seal the victory.

Having previously claimed bronze and silver in the World Cups of 1998, 2018 and 2022, Croatia now has its sights firmly set on securing their first-ever gold and etching their name in football history.

Coach Dalic succinctly summed up their aspirations: "We have bronze and silver; let's go for gold so that we can finish this story."

In the other semifinal, Spain and Italy will face off in Enschede on Thursday, promising another thrilling encounter in the quest for Nations League glory.