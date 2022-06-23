Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said Thursday it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese football star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company's platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said, adding that the first collection would be released later this year.
An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers, and the blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and check who owns it.
Souring investor sentiment toward risky assets has led to a plunge in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, and has also spilled over into NFTs, which exploded in popularity last year.
Crypto companies have been relying on sports partnerships in a bid to go mainstream. Last year, Crypto.com signed a $700 million deal to rename the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Crypto.com Arena, while crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd sold a stake to National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tom Brady.
