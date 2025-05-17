Crystal Palace delivered one of the most stunning FA Cup final upsets in recent history, narrowly defeating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike sealed Palace’s maiden major trophy and ended City’s run of eight consecutive seasons without a trophy-less campaign.

The upset ranks alongside Wigan’s stunning 2013 win over City and Wimbledon’s legendary 1988 victory against Liverpool.

The outcome could have shifted if Omar Marmoush had converted a first-half penalty, but Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a crucial save to preserve the lead.

The cup triumph came at the third time of asking for Palace, which lost its previous finals in 1990 and 2016, both to Manchester United.

City has suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, having lost to United last year.

While the result will go down as an upset, in the context of City’s season, it was just the latest disappointment.

A troubled campaign has seen Pep Guardiola’s team tamely surrender the Premier League title after four consecutive triumphs and crash out of the Champions League in the playoffs.

City’s form has been so poor by its high standards that it is still in danger of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League with two games to go.

Its priority now is to secure a place in the Premier League top five, which would gain entry to European club soccer’s top competition, while the Club World Cup next month offers a shot at some glory in the offseason.

Despite its troubles, City went into the sun-soaked final as the overwhelming favorite, as Guardiola looked to collect his 16th major trophy for the club.

But in front of more than 84,000 spectators, Palace went ahead in the 16th minute when Eze swept home Daniel Munoz’s cross from inside the box at the end of a swift break.

Marmoush’s moment came 20 minutes later when Tyrick Mitchell brought down Bernardo Silva and referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot.

Despite City’s top scorer Erling Haaland being on the field, Marmoush placed the ball, and his shot low into the corner was pushed away by Henderson, sparking almost as big a roar as Eze’s goal.

In the second half, Munoz had Palace fans cheering again when he squeezed the ball over the line, but the goal was ruled out for offside.