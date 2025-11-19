Curaçao made history on Tuesday by becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, joining Haiti and Panama as the three CONCACAF teams that clinched direct berths to next year’s expanded 48-team finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Curaçao secured top spot in Group B after a tense 0-0 draw away to Jamaica, finishing one point ahead of the Reggae Boyz.

The Caribbean island – an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands with a population of about 156,000 – shattered the previous record held by Iceland, which reached the 2018 World Cup with roughly 350,000 people.

The team, comprised entirely of Dutch-born players with Curaçaoan heritage, survived a chaotic ending in Kingston: Jamaica were awarded a stoppage-time penalty four minutes into added time, only for the referee to overturn the decision after a VAR review.

Jamaica, coached by former England manager Steve McClaren, struck the woodwork three times in the second half but could not find the breakthrough needed to qualify.

Curaçao’s head coach, veteran Dutchman Dick Advocaat, missed the match after returning to Europe over the weekend for family reasons.

Haiti qualify despite crisis at home

Haiti delivered one of the most improbable qualifications in CONCACAF history, sealing first place in Group C with a 2-0 win over Nicaragua.

Because of spiraling gang violence and the near-total collapse of security at home, Haiti have been forced to play all of their “home” matches in Curaçao.

The situation in Haiti is so dire that head coach Sebastien Migne has never set foot in the country since taking the job 18 months ago. Still, he has engineered Haiti’s second trip to the World Cup and their first since 1974.

Haiti entered the final matchday behind Honduras on goal difference, but goals from Louicius Deedson and Ruben Providence lifted them to 11 points. Honduras drew 0-0 at Costa Rica and finished on nine.

Panama return to the world stage

Panama claimed top honors in Group A with a commanding 3-0 home victory over El Salvador.

Cesar Blackman opened the scoring with a long-range strike, before Eric Davis – one of several players remaining from Panama’s lone World Cup appearance in 2018 – converted a penalty. Jose Luis Rodríguez added a late third.

Suriname began the day ahead of Panama on goal difference but lost 3-1 in Guatemala. A late own goal in that match preserved Suriname’s hopes, allowing them to join Jamaica in March’s inter-confederation playoff tournament.

Playoff picture

Suriname and Jamaica will compete in the six-team playoff, where they will face Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq and New Caledonia. Two World Cup spots are available.