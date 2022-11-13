The football fandom has been holding its breath for the eagerly-anticipated World Cup which is held every four years. Well, the wait is over as the tournament, which will start with the Qatar-Ecuador match will start on Nov. 20 and will span for about a month until the final on Dec. 18.

The million-dollar question is, which familiar players who play or have played in Türkiye will grace our screens as they represent their respective national teams?

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands will compete in Group A in the World Cup. Fenerbahçe's top scorer Enner Valencia will don the Ecuadorian colors in Qatar.

Beşiktaş's Wout Weghorst will at least for a month swap the black and white colors for orange as he plays for the Netherlands.

Alanyaspor's Senegalese striker Famara Diedhiou will be going for a hunt among the pride of the Lions of Teranga.

Group B should not be underrated as England, Iran, USA and Wales will compete to come up on top.

Antalyaspor's striker Haji Wright will caress the Stars and Stripes of the United States team. DeAndre Yedlin, who played for Galatasaray for a while will also be representing the USMNT.

Group C includes Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, along with Argentina's Albicelestes who are deemed to be one of the favorites.

For this year's tournament, no player from the Turkish league will participate in this group as Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi was not called by Lionel Scaloni.

Group D consists of the defending champions France, as well as Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Aziz Behich, who previously played for Bursaspor, Başakşehir, Kayserispor and Giresunspor in Türkiye, will play in the Australian National Team.

Galatasaray center-back Victor Nelsson and Jens Stryer Larsen from Trabzonspor will help carry the weight of the Danish team.

Germany, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica will compete in Group E. In this group, former Galatasaray player Yuto Nagatomo will tie laces and battle for Japan at the age of 36.

Group F will feature Belgium, Canada and Morocco, along with the last World Cup finalist Croatia. Former Beşiktaş player Domagoj Vida was named in the Croatian squad.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi from Fenerbahçe and Dries Mertens from Galatasaray will be awaited to put on their top game and fight for the warriors.

In Canada, Beşiktaş's Atiba Hutchinson and former Beşiktaş's Cyle Larin will put on their armor and serve Les Rouges (The Reds).

Brazil's Selecaos who go on a mission to bag their 6th World Cup title will not be without competition Group G as their route to gold will be hindered by Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

Brazilian former Galatasaray player Alex Telles was called by Tite to represent the yellow-green-blue.

Haris Seferovic, who plays on loan at Galatasaray will be in action for the Switzerland team. For Cameroon, Beşiktaş's Kevin N'Koudou and former Beşiktaş's Vincent Aboubakar who needs no introduction will roar among the Indomitable Lions.

Group H will feature Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. Galatasaray legend Fernando Muslera will guard the castle in Uruguay.

Yellow-red stars Lucas Torreira and Trabzonspor's striker Maxi Gomez will also play for La Celeste. Former Fenerbahçe center-back Kim Min-Jae is expected to shine in the South Korean team.