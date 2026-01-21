Senegal woke up Tuesday to a capital draped in green, yellow and red, as the Teranga Lions returned home to a thunderous heroes’ welcome after edging hosts Morocco to win a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations final.

Tens of thousands of fans poured into the streets of Dakar, packing sidewalks, bridges and rooftops, as players paraded the trophy atop an open-top bus that crawled through the city for more than seven hours.

Vuvuzelas blared, engines revved and chants rolled through downtown as the procession finally reached the presidential palace at dusk.

On the palace grounds, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye hailed the team’s grit and composure after a turbulent final in Rabat.

“You demonstrated exceptional fighting spirit, extraordinary resilience and an iron will,” he told the players. “That is what makes this victory historic.”

The celebrations followed a tense and chaotic final on Sunday, settled in extra time when Pape Gueye struck the decisive goal to silence the Moroccan crowd.

The match had been briefly halted late in normal time after Senegal’s players walked off in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco.

Urged on by captain Sadio Mane, the team returned, Senegal’s goalkeeper saved Brahim Díaz’s audacious Panenka attempt, and the Teranga Lions regrouped to seize the title.

Unfazed by the controversy, Dakar celebrated deep into the night. Young fans surged alongside the bus, others climbed billboards and car roofs for a glimpse of the champions, while flags rippled from balconies and overpasses.

“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” said 26-year-old Doudou Thiam, wrapped in a Senegal jersey. “The Lions are our pride.”

The squad had arrived shortly before midnight Monday on a special flight, greeted at the airport by President Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and senior government officials, before the celebrations spilled into the streets by morning.

Tuesday’s scenes carried added weight.

The win was Senegal’s second AFCON crown, following their 2022 triumph over Egypt, and marked a third final appearance in the last four editions, confirmation of a sustained golden era.

For many, beating the host nation made it sweeter. “Winning in Morocco is special,” said fan Marcel Ndecky. “They fought with dignity.”

Mane’s influence extended beyond his attacking threat. His role as a peacemaker during the stoppage earned widespread praise, including from Faye, who singled out the forward for his “sense of responsibility” in shaping both the final and the tournament.

In recognition, the president awarded each player a bonus of 75 million CFA francs (about $134,000) and a plot of land along Senegal’s coveted Petite Cote.

The ceremony drew prominent figures, including Grammy-winning singer Youssou Ndour.

Away from the pomp, the victory’s ripple effect was felt on Dakar’s streets.

Vendors swapped their usual wares for jerseys, flags and whistles, cashing in on the national euphoria. “I’m doing well,” said street seller Amath Ndiaye, smiling amid the sea of colors.

Morocco’s football federation later said it had referred the incidents surrounding the walk-off to CAF and FIFA, while world football bodies criticized the interruption.

Still, the on-field result stands, and in Senegal, the noise of celebration drowned out the debate.

As one supporter put it, watching the bus disappear toward the palace: this was about more than football. It was a nation, united and roaring, welcoming champions home.