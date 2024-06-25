In the book "The House of Beckham," allegations have surfaced claiming that David Beckham cheated on his wife, Victoria Beckham, multiple times.

The famous footballer is said to have been caught in a forbidden affair with model Esther Canadas while in bed, according to Rebecca Loos.

The betrayal allegations surrounding David Beckham, who tied the knot with former Spice Girls member and now-famous fashion designer Victoria Beckham on July 4, 1999, and their enduring marriage, have stirred up a storm on social media.

Written by British journalist Tom Bower, the book "The House of Beckham" delves into the betrayal crises the famous couple has faced.

A source speaking to the American media stated, "There may be very few things we don't know about in this book, but the collection of forbidden loves and infidelities the couple has experienced is quite striking."

It is alleged that David Beckham cheated on his wife Victoria Beckham numerous times during their 25-year marriage, including one instance where the famous footballer was caught in a forbidden affair with Rebecca Loos while in bed with model Esther Canadas.

The incident described in the book reportedly took place in 2004 when Beckham was playing for Real Madrid.

It is claimed that Victoria Beckham called Rebecca Loos on the phone to have her husband followed.

Loos allegedly found Beckham at Brazilian footballer Ronaldo's villa at 3 a.m., accompanied by Spanish model Esther Canadas.

It is been learned that Loos also told Victoria Beckham about this situation. Loos reportedly woke Beckham up from bed, saying, "David, your wife is on the phone," which was also recorded.

In a Beckham documentary released on a digital platform in 2023, David Beckham didn't mention Loos by name but stated that this period was tough for his then-wife. The renowned figure said, "Victoria means everything to me."

Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, expressed, "This was the toughest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And the thing is, if I'm completely honest, we were against each other."

Meanwhile, David Beckham admitted that he knew he would marry Victoria, the mother of his four children, long before they tied the knot.

Beckham expressed growing fonder of the famous singer as he got to know her more. He said, "I love strong women, and I loved that she was so hardworking. I adore that she is an amazing mother. I love that she looks after me. We've created a wonderful life with four incredible kids. That's why I chose Victoria. Because of the way she manages this family."