Kevin De Bruyne may be nearing the end of his storied Manchester City career, but the Belgium playmaker isn't going out quietly.

On Saturday, he led City to a thrilling 5-2 win over Crystal Palace, turning a 2-0 deficit into a commanding victory that put them back in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The 33-year-old midfielder, playing his first home match since announcing he would leave the club at season’s end, started the fightback with a stunning free-kick that curled in off the post. De Bruyne’s early goal sparked a chain reaction – he also assisted Omar Marmoush and Mateo Kovacic, before James McAtee and Nico O'Reilly rounded off the scoring.

"I want to go away with a Champions League (place) for this team because they deserve it," De Bruyne told BBC post-match. "We've been in the Champions League for the last nine, 10 years that I've been here, and I hope we can do that for the team next year."

The victory lifted City into fourth place, moving ahead of Chelsea and Newcastle, both of whom have games in hand. With just six games remaining, the top-five battle remains tight, and City’s recent resurgence, driven by De Bruyne’s quality, is crucial.

Palace had threatened early, with goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards putting them 2-0 up after just 21 minutes. However, De Bruyne’s free-kick changed the tide. City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his star midfielder’s influence: "Kevin played fantastic, as he has done for many, many years in many, many games. He broke the momentum and helped us win the game."

The win also benefited from City’s solid team play, with Kovacic’s first-half strike and McAtee’s tap-in showing the depth of their squad. But it was De Bruyne’s leadership and skill that made the difference.

"I've been pain-free for the last six weeks, and that's made a massive difference," De Bruyne said, reflecting on his struggles with injuries in recent seasons. His recovery has clearly paid off, with the midfield maestro looking as sharp as ever in this crucial period of the season.

As City looks ahead, De Bruyne's focus remains clear: securing that coveted Champions League spot before his departure. City's triumph against Palace was vital in that quest, and their next challenge comes as the competition for a top-five finish intensifies.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest, in a bid for Champions League qualification, suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton after a last-minute goal by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Forest’s poor run has seen them slip from third to a precarious position in the table. With only four points separating them from seventh-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand, Forest’s Champions League hopes now hang in the balance.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, is thriving in the race. With a 3-0 win over relegated Southampton, Villa moved up to fifth place and remain just a point behind City.

Villa’s charge toward a Champions League spot is notable, as the club seeks qualification for Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 1983.