Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea, revealed Saturday that he would be departing from Manchester United, marking the end of an illustrious 12-year tenure.

The Premier League Golden Glove award winner for the most clean sheets last season, de Gea, faced criticism for a few high-profile errors toward the end of the campaign.

Despite negotiations throughout the season, no new deal was reached and his contract with the club expired at the end of June.

Rumors have circulated about United's interest in securing Inter Milan's Andre Onana as a potential replacement for de Gea.

In a social media message, the 32-year-old expressed his gratitude to United fans while affirming that the time has come for him to embark on a new challenge and reinvigorate himself in a fresh environment.

He acknowledged the deep connection he holds with Manchester, acknowledging the pivotal role the city has played in shaping him both personally and professionally.

While discussions were ongoing between de Gea and the club, United confirmed their dedication to finding a resolution with the Spanish international goalkeeper.

However, reports emerged that de Gea had initially agreed to a contract extension, only for the offer to be withdrawn, ultimately resulting in revised terms.

De Gea penned an emotional tribute, saying: "I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the support I have received over the past 12 years. Since Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club, we have achieved remarkable success. Donning this shirt has filled me with immense pride; leading the team and representing this institution, the greatest club in the world, has been an honor bestowed upon only a select few footballers."

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, issued a statement expressing gratitude for de Gea's dedicated service to the club.

"Reaching the level of playing even a single game for Manchester United requires exceptional quality and character. To have done so 545 times over 12 years is an extraordinary achievement, particularly in the demanding role of a goalkeeper, where every game places you in the spotlight. De Gea's four-time recognition as Player of the Year, both by the fans and his teammates, is a testament to the caliber of his performances, solidifying his place among the finest goalkeepers in the club's history," he remarked.