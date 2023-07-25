Philippines' maiden Women's World Cup witnessed a breathtaking moment of history on Tuesday as Sarina Bolden's brilliance and solitary goal proved enough to upset co-hosts New Zealand.

The ecstatic Filipino side became the first of the eight tournament debutants to savor success on the grand stage.

Meanwhile, former champions Norway faced a stern challenge, locked in a goalless draw against Group A leaders Switzerland.

Now, with their hopes hanging by a thread, Norway face a must-win showdown on Sunday to secure a spot in the knockout stages against the Philippines, who have shown that they are certainly not pushovers.

Bolden etched her name in the annals of Filipino football, scoring her nation's maiden World Cup goal in the 24th minute, courtesy of a well-timed header from Sarah Eggesvik's exquisite cross.

Despite enduring relentless pressure from New Zealand, the Philippines held firm, with a disallowed goal in the 68th minute adding to the Kiwis' frustration.

Jaqcui Hand's effort was ruled out due to Hannah Wilkinson's offside position in the buildup.

Hand voiced her frustration at the offside ruling but remained resolute, "That's the rule of the game, and it wouldn't have been a game-changing moment if we finished other chances."

The Philippines, who faced a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland in their opening match, currently occupy the third spot in Group A, trailing second-placed New Zealand by goal difference.

New Zealand defender Katie Bowen expressed heartfelt disappointment: "It's so heartbreaking for everyone in this team. We played to win today, and it didn’t go our way. We were fighting till the end, but it wasn’t enough. We were missing a little piece in our execution, and that was decisive today."

The Women's World Cup welcomes an array of newcomers, including Haiti, Ireland, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, Vietnam and Zambia, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

In another enthralling clash, Colombia showcased their dominance with a commanding 2-0 victory over South Korea at Sydney's Football Stadium.

The action-packed game saw Colombia take the lead in the 28th minute, as Shim Seoyeon's unfortunate deflection led to a penalty, coolly dispatched by Catalina Usme.

Young midfield maestro Linda Caicedo, who has shown character considering she is herself a cancer survivor, doubled Colombia's lead in sublime fashion with a curling effort from range that trickled past the South Korean keeper Yoon Younggeul.

Hyeri Kim (L) of South Korea fights for the ball with Linda Caicedo (R) of Colombia during the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Colombia and South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2023. (EPA Photo)

South Korea struggled to find a response, failing to register a shot in the second half, while Colombia managed an impressive 10 attempts.

Referee Rebecca Welch had her hands full, dishing out four yellow cards in the intense first half, including one to Colombia's Manuela Vanegas for a high boot on Son Hwayeon.

Colombia, buoyed by their decisive win, will now face the mighty German side in their next Group H encounter.

Favorites Germany's commanding 6-0 triumph over Morocco has set the stage for an electrifying clash.

Delighted with her crucial goal, Linda Caicedo looks ahead with determination, "I'm happy to score the goal. Now it's time to think about recovering. We're going to face a team that's coming from a rout, but this is a World Cup. We're getting ready for that. So welcome, Germany."

South Korea's journey continues as they gear up for their next group stage battle against Morocco in Adelaide, also on Sunday.

Notably, South Korea's Casey Phair etched her name in the record books, becoming the youngest player to ever grace the Women's World Cup at a remarkable 16 years and 26 days when she stepped onto the field in the 78th minute.