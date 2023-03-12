Galatasaray's newest recruit Nicolo Zaniolo made a perfect start to his Süper Lig career after his solitary strike gave the Lions a narrow victory over Kasımpaşa on Saturday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock for the first half at Nef Stadium.

Galatasaray's new signing Zaniolo came off the bench in the 46th minute and scored a close-range finish in the 57th minute, assisted by Milot Rashica.

Following the goal, the stadium announcer and fans yelled out "Muhammed Zaniolo" multiple times as a mark of respect for the 17-year-old Muhammed Emin Özkan, who died in the Türkiye earthquake.

Last month, the Istanbul football club gifted a Zaniolo-signed jersey to the Galatasaray fan's father Dogan Özkan.

Galatasaray, who are on top of the Süper Lig with 60 points in 24 matches, won 17 matches in a row, including three Turkish Cups.

Zaniolo, born on July 2, 1999, in Italy, started his professional football career with Fiorentina's youth academy before joining Inter Milan in 2017. After spending a year with Inter Milan, he moved to Roma, where he played a pivotal role in the club's midfield.

His promising performances attracted the attention of Galatasaray, and the Turkish club signed him on loan in January 2023 for the remainder of the season.

Zaniolo's transfer to Galatasaray is a significant step in his career, and it provides him with the opportunity to showcase his talent in a new league and environment.

At only 23, Zaniolo has already achieved notable accomplishments in his career. He has represented the Italian national team, earning six caps and scoring two goals.

In addition, he has played for some of the top clubs in Italy and has established himself as a promising midfielder.