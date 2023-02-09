Galatasaray have joined the nation in mourning the tragic losses from the devastating Kahramanmaraş earthquake. However, amid the grief, the club has managed to secure the signing of Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, announcing the terms of transfer.

Galatasaray Sportif AŞ have announced their agreement with Rome, regarding the transfer of Nicolo Zaniolo, in a statement to Borsa Istanbul which was subsequently published on the Public Disclosure Platform.

It was determined that a transfer fee of 15 million euros ($16 million) would be paid to Rome in equal installments, spread over five consecutive seasons commencing Nov. 15, 2023.

Furthermore, should the player be sold to another club in the future, Rome will receive 20% of the total profit from the transfer.

Starting from this season, it was noted that the player, whose contract was signed for a duration of 4.5 seasons, will be remunerated with a net salary of 900,000 euros for the 2022-2023 season and a net salary of 2.75 million euros for the remaining seasons.

In addition, it was also announced that a mutual arrangement has been established with Rome to stage a fundraising match in 2023, with all proceeds going to aid those affected by the earthquake.

Winter window extended

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced that the transfer period has been prolonged until Feb. 18.

The TFF has recently submitted an application to FIFA, requesting an extension to the winter transfer and registration period for the 2022-2023 football season which would end on Feb. 8, due to the devastating effects of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake.

In a statement regarding the matter, the TFF announced, "We announce that our application to FIFA, which was submitted by our Federation on Feb. 6, 2023, has been accepted, and the winter transfer and registration period for the 2022-2023 football season has been extended until Feb. 18, 2023."