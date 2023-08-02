Saudi giants Al Nassr, Tuesday captured the Senegalese sensation, Sadio Mane, from Bayern Munich with the two-time African Footballer of the Year set to join forces with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the cash-rich Saudi league continues its star-studded recruitment drive, Mane's move marks yet another high-profile addition to their already formidable lineup.

Mane addressed the Al Nassr supporters through a heartfelt video on the club's social media platforms. "I'm really happy to be part of you guys; I can't wait to see you," he said.

Both Al Nassr and Bayern Munich officially confirmed the switch of the former Liverpool star.

German media estimates placed the deal at a staggering 30 million euros ($32.96 million), securing Mane on a lucrative three-year contract.

Notably, his annual salary is set to soar to 40 million euros, supplemented by an additional 10 million in performance-based bonuses.

With two years still remaining on his Bayern contract, Mane expressed his sorrow at leaving the German giants.

"Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending," he shared during an interview with Sky Germany.

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, couldn't hide his sadness either.

Speaking from Singapore ahead of a friendly against Liverpool, Tuchel revealed the heartfelt farewell between him and Mane.

"We had a long, big hug, and we both agreed that we don't like what's happening now, but we think it's for the best in this situation," Tuchel disclosed.

Never walked alone

Mane, the vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's formidable attacking trio alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, enjoyed a golden spell at Liverpool.

The Champions League and Premier League titles he won with the Reds marked historic moments in the club's legacy.

However, in the summer of 2022, Mane knew it was time for a new challenge, and Bayern Munich came knocking on his door.

Brimming with promise, Mane embarked on his journey at Bayern Munich, with the club promising to make him the centerpiece of their attack, replacing the departing Robert Lewandowski.

Despite a promising start, it became apparent that Mane was struggling to find his rhythm in Bavaria, and an untimely injury to his fibula further complicated matters.

Tragically, the injury sidelined him for the 2022 World Cup, dealing a crushing blow to Senegal's aspirations.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Mane at Bayern, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen emphasized that the decision to part ways was mutual.

"Because of his long layoff, he also couldn't have the impact at FC Bayern that we all and he himself had hoped for," Dreesen said.

Mane's move to Al Nassr marks a pivotal moment in the club's history, following the capture of Ronaldo on a four-year deal.

The Saudi side has orchestrated an impressive coup this summer, attracting notable stars like Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil's Alex Telles, and Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana.

Not to be outdone, their rivals Al-Ittihad have secured the services of Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema and French World Cup winner N'Golo Kante, while Riyad Mahrez found a new home at Al-Ahli.

Adding to the exodus from England, Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq, reuniting with former Liverpool teammate and coaching legend, Steven Gerrard.