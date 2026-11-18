Türkiye's Amputee Football National Team will face Colombia in the round of 16 at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, as the defending champions continue their title defense.

The tournament, being held in San Juan de los Lagos, has set up a knockout-stage meeting between the two sides after the completion of the group stage.

Türkiye topped Group B with seven points to secure its place in the last 16, while Colombia finished third in Group D with four points to advance to the knockout rounds.

The round-of-16 match between Türkiye and Colombia is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 a.m. local Türkiye time on Thursday, Nov. 19.

If Türkiye advances to the quarterfinals, it will meet the winner of the match between host nation Mexico and Japan.

Türkiye enters the tournament as the reigning world champion after winning the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, which was held in Istanbul. The national team claimed the title on home soil, establishing itself among the leading sides in international amputee football.

The 2026 tournament offers Türkiye an opportunity to defend its crown and pursue another world title as the competition moves into its decisive knockout stage.