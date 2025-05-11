Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year on Sunday, capping a remarkable season that saw him lead the club to its 13th French title and a place in the Champions League final.

Dembele, the league’s top scorer with 21 goals, has netted 33 times in 46 matches across all competitions, including eight goals in Europe. His stellar performances helped PSG clinch their 11th Ligue 1 title in 13 years.

In a changing of the guard, Dembele succeeds Kylian Mbappe, who dominated the award for five consecutive years before making his move to Real Madrid last summer.

Luis Enrique was named Coach of the Year at the UNFP (French Players’ Union) Trophies Gala, while Desire Doue claimed the prize for Best Young Player in Ligue 1.

However, PSG's hopes of a clean sweep were thwarted by Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, who edged Gianluigi Donnarumma to win the Best Goalkeeper award.

Looking ahead, PSG are eyeing a historic treble, with a French Cup final against Reims on May 24 followed by the Champions League final against Inter Milan on May 31.