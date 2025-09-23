Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or on Monday, cementing his transformation from injury-plagued talent to global star as he inspired Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title, while Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati captured her third consecutive women’s award.

The 28-year-old forward became the sixth Frenchman to lift football’s most prestigious individual honor and the first since Karim Benzema in 2022.

His career, once derailed by setbacks and inconsistency, was rejuvenated under PSG coach Luis Enrique, who gave him the guidance and stability to finally fulfill his potential.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele celebrates after receiving the men’s Ballon d’Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Dembele was the centerpiece of a campaign that brought PSG not only a long-awaited Champions League triumph but also the Ligue 1 title, French Cup and later the UEFA Super Cup.

He finished ahead of Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal who himself retained the Kopa trophy and his PSG teammate Vitinha.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal speaks after receiving the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player during the 2025 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The award was presented to him by Brazilian great Ronaldinho at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where he stood visibly moved in front of a packed crowd.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele (R) celebrates lifting the Men's Ballon d'Or trophy next to former Brazilian national team player Ronaldinho Gaucho during the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (EPA Photo)

“What I have just experienced is exceptional,” Dembele said. “This trophy is individual, but it belongs to my teammates, my club and my family. PSG is an incredible family – the president is like a father and the coach has been one too.”

Supported by several teammates – others were in Marseille for a league clash against Olympique de Marseille, which PSG lost 1-0 – Dembele grew emotional as he thanked his coaches, teammates and most of all his mother, who joined him on stage.

He later broke down in tears as he described her role in his career. “We have practically won everything together,” he said. “You supported me in the good and the difficult times. This trophy is one the team has won collectively.”

The win carried echoes of Dembele’s beginnings at Stade Rennais, the club where he first caught the world’s attention.

He also took the moment to look forward, pledging to help France capture another World Cup under Didier Deschamps after their 2018 triumph.

“This is for France too,” he said. “We want to win again.”

Deschamps praised the player’s resilience and growth: “Ousmane has had a difficult career with serious injuries, but he has always kept things in perspective. He is sensitive, determined and this recognition is not only a great evening for him but also for French football.”

Dembele’s prize was part of a sweeping set of honors for PSG.

The French champions, who dominated last season in Europe, were named Team of the Season.

Luis Enrique, who masterminded their treble and instilled a collective identity in a club often criticized for relying on individuals, was voted Coach of the Year.

Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, is seen on screen as he gives a speech after receiving the Johan Cruyff Best Men’s Club team's Head Coach during the 2025 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left PSG for Manchester City this summer, was honored with the Yashin Trophy as best goalkeeper, recognition for his consistency and decisive saves throughout the campaign.

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma accepts the Yashin Trophy for Best Goalkeeper during the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (EPA Photo)

“It’s the result of hard work, by everyone at the club,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “We’ve got young players and stars who work for the team. It’s a collective achievement.”

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati accepts the Women's Ballon d'Or during the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

On the women’s side, Aitana Bonmati extended her reign at the top of the game.

The 27-year-old midfielder, already a three-time Champions League winner, added her third Ballon d’Or in a row, underlining her dominance and consistency at both club and international level.

Bonmati was also voted Champions League Player of the Season after guiding Barcelona to the final, though they fell 1-0 to Arsenal.

“I’m amazed and proud because it’s the result of a lot of hard work,” Bonmati said. “I’m here for the third time in a row because of the teams I’ve been playing with. We couldn’t win the Champions League this year, but it’s football – it’s not always about winning or losing.”

England's women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman speaks after receiving the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Women’s Team Coach of the Year during the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Sept. 22, 2025. (EPA Photo)

England’s Sarina Wiegman was recognized as Women’s Coach of the Year after leading her team to the European championship, further solidifying her reputation as one of the most successful managers in the women’s game.