The much-awaited new addition to Fenerbahçe, Emre Demir, who arrived from Spanish La Liga powerhouse Barcelona on Monday, is brimming with enthusiasm to make an instant impact on the Turkish team.

The 19-year-old prodigy who played for La Blaugrana reserve side, Barcelona Atletic recently inked a 4.5-year deal with the Yellow Canaries, eagerly anticipating the chance to take to the pitch in the yellow-navy jersey.

Fenerbahçe officially confirmed the exciting acquisition of the young midfielder Demir on a free transfer, following a descent 1-year stint with the illustrious Catalans.

The Yellow Canaries' shrewd signing is set to bolster their midfield for the next 4.5 years, providing an opportunity for them to reap the rewards of a low-risk move.

Selahattin Baki, a Member of the Board of Directors, expressed his delight at the transfer at the signing ceremony held at the Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, saying that they were ecstatic and that their desire to create a Turkish team based around the talent of their players never ceased.

He also said that the player's age and skill made him a profile worthy of discussion and that they had previously considered bringing him in from Europe.

He added it was written in the stars that Fenerbahçe was destined to be his home and that they believed it was a tremendous investment in their future.

Last, he wished him the best of luck representing both Fenerbahçe and the national team.

Expressing his exuberance for the chance to don the Fenerbahçe jersey, Emre Demir said: "When my manager, Ahmet Bulut, told me that the Fenerbahçe club wanted me, I was ecstatic as I wanted to make it happen as soon as possible, and now that I'm here, I'm so delighted. I can't wait to appear in front of our passionate fans and put on that iconic striped jersey. We've been overwhelmed by all the support messages from our supporters – thank you, everyone. I'm sure that we'll bring the championship home this year."

Prior to his official unveiling as a Yellow Canary, the young midfielder underwent the obligatory medical assessments and passed with flying colors.

Demir who is no stranger to the Turkish Süper Lig is a graduate of Kayserispor which he left for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season.