Netherlands striker Memphis Depay anticipates that more European football stars will follow his lead and join the Brazilian league ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In his first press conference as a Corinthians player on Thursday, the 30-year-old Depay did not disclose his reasons for moving to South America.

Depay, who signed a two-year deal with Corinthians, was introduced to fans on Wednesday evening before his new team’s 3-1 victory over Juventude in a Brazilian Cup match, securing their spot in the semifinals.

"This is bigger than football,” Depay said at the club's NeoQuimica Arena. "A lot of stars come from Brazil, big football players. It is the mecca of football. Kids in Europe look up to Brazil and the way you play and embrace life.”

Other European players who have played in Brazil include Clarence Seedorf at Botafogo, Serbian Dejan Petkovic, who played for multiple clubs and remains a hero for Flamengo fans, and Frenchman Dimitri Payet, currently at Vasco da Gama.

FIFA records show an average of 1,000 Brazilian footballers leave the country every year, many of them moving to Europe.

"It is a great moment to bridge that gap to the other side of the world,” Depay added. "We always come to take Brazilian talents to Europe because they have something special. This league needs a light from the other side.”

Depay hasn’t played since the European Championship in July, where the Dutch were knocked out by England in the semifinal.

"I need to get my rhythm back,” Depay said when asked if playing regularly in Brazil was crucial for his plans with the national team. "(Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman) will investigate this league and find out it is a competitive one.”

Depay said he received advice about coming to Brazil from Neymar, Vinicius Júnior, and his personal chef, who is Brazilian.

"On the other side of the world, they don't know all this (in Brazil), they just follow European clubs. It is time that they see. Brazilians have something special; I think the league will shine to the other side of the world. It is time to show its potential, and I think it will happen in the next few years,” Depay said.

Asked persistently about his reasons for coming to Brazil, he replied: "It is a decision that is driven by a lot of force behind it. It goes beyond my understanding. I cannot express how I feel now.”

Depay had spells at Manchester United, Lyon, and Barcelona before joining Atlético Madrid.

Corinthians is fighting to avoid relegation in the Brazilian league, with 13 rounds remaining. The team is in the semifinals of the Brazilian Cup and the quarterfinals of Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second most prestigious club tournament.

The Dutch striker will wear jersey No. 94 in the Brazilian league, a reference to the year he was born, and No. 7 in the Copa Sudamericana.