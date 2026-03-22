The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Sunderland was overshadowed by a racism incident that forced a second-half stoppage, before Sunderland sealed a dramatic late derby victory at St James’ Park.

Play was halted shortly after the restart when Lutsharel Geertruida, Sunderland’s defender, was subjected to reported discriminatory abuse from sections of the home crowd.

Referee Anthony Taylor paused the match for several minutes in line with the league’s anti-discrimination protocol after being alerted by Sunderland players, with Granit Xhaka among those raising the issue.

The Premier League confirmed the halt followed established procedures and pledged a full investigation, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance.

Newcastle echoed that position, vowing to identify and sanction those responsible, while authorities confirmed heightened pre-match tensions had already led to a police presence and at least one arrest.

The interruption came in a derby already charged with hostility, the first top-flight meeting between the rivals at St James’ Park in over a decade.

Disorder flared before kickoff as rival supporters clashed outside the stadium, with reports of objects thrown at the Sunderland team bus and isolated confrontations requiring medical attention.

On the pitch, the contest delivered the intensity expected of a Tyne-Wear derby.

Newcastle struck first through Anthony Gordon, who punished a defensive lapse early on, while Sven Botman came close to doubling the lead when he rattled the post.

Sunderland responded with growing authority after the break. Chemsdine Talbi leveled the score just minutes after the restart, reacting quickest in the box after a set-piece scramble.

Newcastle thought they had reclaimed the lead late on, only for a header to be ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Melker Ellborg.

The decisive moment arrived in stoppage time. Enzo Le Fee carved open the defense with a sharp cutback, and Brian Brobbey pounced on the rebound after an initial save from Aaron Ramsdale to fire Sunderland to a 2-1 win.

The result completed a league double for Sunderland over their fiercest rivals and extended their long-standing derby dominance, while deepening Newcastle’s slide with another damaging defeat in a faltering campaign.