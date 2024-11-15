France coach Didier Deschamps explained Thursday that Kylian Mbappe's recent dip in form is due to both physical and psychological factors.

Following France's 0-0 draw with Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was once again questioned about the Real Madrid forward's absence from the squad.

"It's a fact that he is in a difficult situation," Deschamps told broadcaster TF1. "Obviously, he is going through a period that is not the happiest of his career."

Mbappe was not included in Deschamps' squad for the match against Israel and a game in Italy later this week.

He was also absent from the previous France gathering due to a minor thigh injury, but this time, he is not injured.

"He wanted to come," Deschamps said. "I think it's better for him not to be selected at the moment. Everybody can go through a difficult period. There is a physical element and a psychological one."

Mbappe's performances have been below par in recent weeks after joining Madrid from PSG this summer. He has scored just one goal in his last seven club matches and hasn’t added to his 48 goals for France since June.

Deschamps did not elaborate last week on his decision to leave Mbappe out but stated it was not related to recent reports in Swedish media suggesting that the former Paris Saint-Germain star was under investigation for rape in Stockholm.

Mbappe’s representatives have denied the reports as "false and irresponsible."