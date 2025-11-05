Paris Saint-Germain’s rising star Desire Doue was officially crowned the 2024 Golden Boy on Tuesday, solidifying his status as Europe’s brightest young talent.

The 20-year-old midfielder received the honor at a ceremony in Turin, where Tuttosport once again celebrated the continent’s most outstanding under-21 player – a title often seen as the Ballon d’Or for the next generation.

Born in Angouleme, France, to parents from Guadeloupe, Doue’s path to the top has been defined by poise, patience and unshakable self-belief.

He joined Rennes’ youth academy at a young age and made his professional debut in Ligue 1 at just 17, quickly drawing attention for his electrifying pace, precise dribbling and innate reading of the game.

French scouts called him Le Petit Diamant – “The Little Diamond” – a nickname that has since become prophetic.

His ascent took a decisive turn in August 2024 when PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos, searching for a new generation of French stars to rebuild the post-Mbappe era, secured his signature in a 50 million-euro ($57.4 million) deal from Rennes, with 30 million euros in add-ons.

It was a calculated gamble, one that paid off almost immediately.

Under Luis Enrique, Doue blossomed into a creative cornerstone, combining explosive flair with tactical maturity that belied his age.

By November 2025, he had recorded 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 matches across all competitions, numbers that tell only part of the story.

His influence was felt in every major triumph as PSG delivered the most dominant season in their history – sweeping Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophee des Champions, the UEFA Super Cup and, most importantly, the club’s long-awaited first Champions League title.

Doue’s star continued to rise in August when he scored the decisive goal in PSG’s UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, bringing his tally to five major trophies in a single calendar year – a feat that placed him among Europe’s elite.

His composure, creativity and relentless drive have made him indispensable, seamlessly linking midfield and attack with a balance of power and grace rarely seen in players his age.

This year’s Golden Boy competition also highlighted a new generation of global talent, with Turkish duo Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız among the top ten finalists.

Güler, finally enjoying a full season at Real Madrid after injury setbacks, produced flashes of genius with five goals and seven assists.

Yıldız, meanwhile, became the beating heart of Juventus’ attack, scoring 11 goals in 25 Serie A appearances to keep Juve in a fierce title race.

Their rise reflected the growing influence of Turkish players in Europe’s top leagues, adding new depth to this year’s shortlist.

Doue now joins Kylian Mbappe as one of the few French Golden Boy winners.

He succeeds last year’s victor, Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, who congratulated him in a social media post: “Congrats, brother – keep lighting up the pitch like you did against us last season.”

In his acceptance speech, Doue thanked his family and former club Rennes, dedicating the award to “everyone who believed when I was just a kid with a dream.” Calm and confident under the spotlight, he spoke with the same balance that defines his play: “This is just the beginning. I want to win everything with PSG and with France. Football is about joy – and I never want to lose that joy.”

Tuttosport editor Marcello Giovanelli described him as “the complete package – disciplined, technical, humble and decisive.” In an era of inflated transfer fees and social media hype, Doue’s steady rise stands as a refreshing example of focus and growth through substance, not noise.

As PSG march into another title race and France prepare for the 2025 U21 European Championship, all eyes are on the young midfielder whose talent has already reshaped French football’s future.